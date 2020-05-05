JSF Financial LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JSF Financial LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

