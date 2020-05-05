Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

