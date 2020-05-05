Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,194.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,320.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

