Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 66,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,194.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,320.16. The company has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

