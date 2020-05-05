Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.9% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

