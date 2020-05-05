JSF Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,194.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,320.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

