First National Trust Co Buys 121 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,194.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,320.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

