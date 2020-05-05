Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,194.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,320.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

