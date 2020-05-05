Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,194.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,320.16. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

