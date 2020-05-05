Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 79,390 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

