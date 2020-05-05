Iowa State Bank Sells 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,194.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,320.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

