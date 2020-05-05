Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,523 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

