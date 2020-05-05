Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,822 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.