Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.72 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,194.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,320.16. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

