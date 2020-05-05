Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,194.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

