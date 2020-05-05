Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

