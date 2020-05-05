Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 118 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $314.74 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $340.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.42 and a 200-day moving average of $299.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

