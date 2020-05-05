Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

V stock opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $345.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

