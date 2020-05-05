Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

