Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 685 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 130,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

