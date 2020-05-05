Element Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.94. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

