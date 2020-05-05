Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 5,699 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

