Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 751 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average of $128.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

