Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 124,233 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

Shares of DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

