JSF Financial LLC Acquires 5,217 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.71.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.