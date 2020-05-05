Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,713 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.3% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 315,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

XOM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

