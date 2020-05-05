Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 2,407 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,194.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,320.16. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

