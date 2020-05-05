PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 130,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

