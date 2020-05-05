PFG Advisors Has $1.77 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

