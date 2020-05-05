Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,155,000 after acquiring an additional 278,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,962,000 after acquiring an additional 421,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,284,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,167,000 after acquiring an additional 144,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

