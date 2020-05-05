Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

NYSE:JPM opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

