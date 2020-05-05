Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by TenCore Partners LP

TenCore Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 14.0% of TenCore Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,097.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,921.58.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
