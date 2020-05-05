Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $474,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,097.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,921.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Rowe boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.