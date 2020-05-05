Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,097.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,921.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

