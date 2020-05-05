Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,097.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,921.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.