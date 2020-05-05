Columbus Circle Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 101.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,097.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,921.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

