Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 8,379 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 181.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Trex by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,392,000 after purchasing an additional 693,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $52,257,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 523.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 338,496 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,874,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $12,996,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

TREX stock opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

