Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $122.70.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.
Marriott International Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
