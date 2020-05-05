Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $122.70.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

