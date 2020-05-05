Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,474 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra downgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.66.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

