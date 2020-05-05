Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $534,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.48.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

