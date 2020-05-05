Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $558,000 Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,671,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,925,000 after buying an additional 227,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,146,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,506,000 after purchasing an additional 51,553 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $177,281,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,415 shares of company stock worth $981,781 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.