Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Holdings Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Store Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Store Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Store Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Store Capital by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Rosivach bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STOR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.