State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,236 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $515.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.44. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total transaction of $2,524,904.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,691 shares of company stock worth $8,306,485 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.91.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.