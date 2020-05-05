Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Beacon Wealthcare Inc

Beacon Wealthcare Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.2% of Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.45. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.