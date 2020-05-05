Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.