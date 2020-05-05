Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Skylands Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,020 shares during the period. Apple comprises 11.6% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Apple by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

