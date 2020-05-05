Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Beacon Wealthcare Inc

Beacon Wealthcare Inc reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.2% of Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

AAPL stock opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

