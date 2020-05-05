Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,178,008.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,215. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.