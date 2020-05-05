Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,000.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,525.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,547.27.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,097.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,921.58. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
