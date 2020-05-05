Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,000.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,525.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,547.27.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,097.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,921.58. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.