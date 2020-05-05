KeyCorp Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KeyCorp reissued their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has a $2,700.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2,400.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2021 earnings at $10.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $11.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $57.59 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,547.27.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,097.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,921.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
