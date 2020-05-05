KeyCorp Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KeyCorp reissued their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has a $2,700.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2,400.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2021 earnings at $10.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $11.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $57.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,547.27.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,097.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,921.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

